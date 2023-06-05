1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 64,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,716 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,979. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

