1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,799,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,990,000 after purchasing an additional 890,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,028. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

