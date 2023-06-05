1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,055 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

