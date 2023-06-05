1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 140,863 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,863 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.21 on Monday. 113,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

