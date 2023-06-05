1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,919 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Southern by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after purchasing an additional 841,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 982,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,962. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

