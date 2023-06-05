1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 768 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $11.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $800.07. 1,093,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.