2,474 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,441,000 after buying an additional 142,444 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 269,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.75. 3,470,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,686,063. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $405.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

