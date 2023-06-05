275,000 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Aspen Aerogels comprises 1.0% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE ASPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.01. 753,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,791. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

