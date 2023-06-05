4,490 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Mirova

Mirova purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 447,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

