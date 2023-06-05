46,000 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,000. Cintas accounts for 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.26. 52,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,874. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $484.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

