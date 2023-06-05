485,420 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 485,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCVI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 796,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

HCVI stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,767. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

