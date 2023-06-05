542,700 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 542,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,000. Varonis Systems comprises 3.9% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $25.90. 356,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

