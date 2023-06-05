89,985 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ferguson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.65. 621,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,525. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

