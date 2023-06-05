Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

