Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 280,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 889,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

