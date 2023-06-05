Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.65.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $434.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

