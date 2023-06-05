Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.65.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.44.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

