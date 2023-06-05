Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

