Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

