Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.42.

AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

