Aion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $129.09 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Aion has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $466,575.93 and approximately $129.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00126725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00022755 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

