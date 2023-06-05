Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Trading of Air T

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.