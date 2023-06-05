Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,116,972 shares of company stock worth $245,582,041 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

