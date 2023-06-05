Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Truist Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.06 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,116,972 shares of company stock worth $245,582,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.