Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 5%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.08. 174,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 611,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 12.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.