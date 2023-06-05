Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 113,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.46. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,831. The company has a market cap of $573.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

