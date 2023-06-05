Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

