Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.16. 21,281,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,626,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

