Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Insider Ryan Greenawalt Acquires 1,347 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) insider Ryan Greenawalt bought 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,631.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALTG traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,715. The company has a market cap of $455.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

