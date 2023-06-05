Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.02. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$15.63 and a twelve month high of C$24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5711303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.