Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Amada Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.29.
Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $807.49 million during the quarter.
Amada Company Profile
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
