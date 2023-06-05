American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $56,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,610. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

