American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $53,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.63. 148,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,298. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

