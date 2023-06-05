American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of American Water Works worth $53,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

