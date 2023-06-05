Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

