AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) Raises Dividend to $1.90 Per Share

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.895 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $1.75.

AMP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.01.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

