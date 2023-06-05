Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.