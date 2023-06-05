Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT at $119.50

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

About Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

