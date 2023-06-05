Analysts Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price at $181.25

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

SHLAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $209.00 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $236.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day moving average is $211.49.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

