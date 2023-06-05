Analyzing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $71.13 million 2.77 $23.60 million $3.24 7.42 ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.88 $2.72 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 33.04% 12.20% 1.46% ECB Bancorp 6.05% 1.58% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Timberland Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

