ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $862.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 129,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.