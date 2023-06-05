Antipodean Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 19.8% of Antipodean Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

