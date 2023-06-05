APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $33.68

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $34.67. APA shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 940,740 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

