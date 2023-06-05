Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APO traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 912,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

