Apriem Advisors Acquires 101 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.06. 38,234,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,513,707. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $357.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.