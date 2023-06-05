Apriem Advisors Acquires 1,038 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.
BMY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. 4,846,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
