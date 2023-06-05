Apriem Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,950 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.48. 2,132,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.