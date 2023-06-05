Apriem Advisors Buys 12,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,398,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

