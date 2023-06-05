Apriem Advisors Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $99.87. 4,358,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,047. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

