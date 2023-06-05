Apriem Advisors Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $203.99. 1,073,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,708. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $287.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

